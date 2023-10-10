© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
FTX co-founder testifies against Sam Bankman-Fried in multi-billion dollar crypto trading fraud

Published October 10, 2023 at 6:40 AM PDT
Sam Bankman-Fried authorized the illegal use of FTX customers' funds and assets to plug financial gaps at an affiliated hedge fund from the exchange's earliest days, FTX's co-founder Gary Wang told a New York jury on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, as prosecutors pressed their case that Bankman-Fried was the mastermind behind one of the biggest frauds in U.S. history. (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
The multi-billion dollar fraud trial against Sam Bankman-Fried resumes Tuesday after beginning last week. Prosecutors have called a major witness: Gary Wang, a co-founder of FTX. Wang will testify against his former partner Bankman-Fried.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Zeke Faux, Bloomberg investigative reporter and author of “Number Go Up: Inside Crypto’s Wild Rise and Staggering Fall.”

