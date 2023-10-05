© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republicans Scalise and Jordan vie for House speakership

Published October 5, 2023 at 5:06 AM PDT

Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Congressman Jim Jordan have thrown their hats in the ring to become the next House speaker after Kevin McCarthy was ousted.

They’re facing off for House speaker after they were also on opposing sides in last weekend’s vote on government funding. Scalise voted yes to funding, Jordan no.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes looks at the match-up with Daniella Diaz, who covers Congress for Politico.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.