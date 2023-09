The film “Fair Play” centers around a newly engaged couple working at a high-powered financial firm. When one gets a promotion, their relationship and jobs are imperiled.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with “Fair Play” writer-director Chloe Domont. “Fair Play” opens in theaters Friday and will be available on Netflix Oct. 6.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.