5 Americans go free in U.S.-Iran prisoner exchange

For five Americans long imprisoned by Iran, the nightmare is over. As part of deal between the United States and Iran, four men and one woman who spent years in detainment were freed Monday.

In exchange, the U.S. released five Iranian prisoners and gave Iran access to $6 billion in oil revenues that were previously frozen under sanctions.

We hear from Borzou Daragahi, journalist and nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Program.

