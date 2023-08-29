Why hasn't the head of Spain's soccer federation been removed after forcibly kissing a player?

Luis Rubiales is the head of Spain’s soccer federation. After the Spanish team emerged victorious in the women’s World Cup, Rubiales forcibly kissed forward Jennifer Hermoso without her consent.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with The GIST’s Lauren Tuiskula about how pervasive sexual misconduct still is in sports.

