© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New! We've shifted some of your favorite shows to new times. View schedule changes.

What does the death of Prigozhin mean for Wagner Group operations in Africa?

Published August 29, 2023 at 6:52 AM PDT

The military forces of the Wagner Group have been operating in several countries in Africa. What will happen next in those regions following the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Kimberly Marten, Barnard College political science professor and international security and Russia expert.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.