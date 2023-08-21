Giuliani could be convicted with the same laws he used to break up the New York mob

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Maggie Haberman, the New York Times reporter known for her reporting on former President Donald Trump and his circle, about the rise and fall of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani became known for using racketeering laws to break up the New York mob and is now being charged with racketeering in Georgia in the Trump team’s effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

