Nonviolence Institute training next generation of Rhode Island police officers

Published August 8, 2023 at 5:40 AM PDT

The Nonviolence Institute is training the next generation of Rhode Island Police Officers as well as the wider community in de-escalation tactics. The Institute has trainers that include members of the community and former members of law enforcement.

Host Robin Young speaks to two of the key facilitators: Shane Lee, head of training and Rich Tarlaian, a former Rhode Island Police Captain and trainer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

