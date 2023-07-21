Floods return to western Kentucky a year after devastation 

Parts of Kentucky are still recovering after flooding this week. The city of Mayfield in the southwestern part of the state was inundated with more than 11 inches of rain Wednesday — a new record.

The floods come as Mayfield was still recovering from a tornado in 2021. And one year after areas in the eastern part of the state were devastated by flooding.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

