The history of (badly) predicting the future and what we can learn from it

Throughout history, we have spent a lot of time trying to predict the future: predicting the end of the world, the beginning of a great new dawn of humanity and everything in between.

Prediction is an important way to guide innovation, so why do we often get it so wrong? And what are some examples of that? Rutgers University history professor Jamie Pietruska is the author of “Looking Forward: Prediction and Uncertainty in Modern America“. She joins Scott Tong to talk about history and the future.

