A manager at Harvard Medical School’s morgue has been charged with selling human body parts. The man, Cedric Lodge, and his wife, Denise Lodge, are suspected of being part of a nationwide network trafficking in human remains.

WBUR’s Ally Jarmanning has been covering the story and joins host Deepa Fernandes .

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

