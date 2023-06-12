SCOTUS decision in Alamaba voting rights case impacts in other states

A number of states across the country are trying to figure out what last week’s surprise Supreme Court decision on voting rights will mean for their congressional districts. The court ruled against Alabama’s congressional map for diluting the power of Black voters. And experts say the decision could impact the balance of power in Congress.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Rebecca Green, associate professor at William and Mary Law School and co-director of the election law program.

