The 2024 GOP presidential field just got bigger. Who stands the best chance?

Published June 7, 2023 at 5:20 AM PDT

Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Scott Tong speak with two political strategists about the new additions to the 2024 presidential field.

Democrat Elaine Kamarck writes that there’s only one way former President Donald Trump could lose the Republican nomination. Republican presidential campaign veteran Alice Stewart weighs in on the challenges ahead for former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.