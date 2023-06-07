NBA finals: Who is Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic?

The NBA’s final three games tip off Wednesday night. Currently, the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are tied at one game each.

The Nuggets have seemed to be the strongest team all the way to the finals and have been led by star Serbian center Nikola Jokic — or ‘The Joker’ as many call him. Unlike most sports stars, Jokic seems quiet and humble and shies away from the media. Many fans do not know much about him.

The Wall Street Journal’s Robert O’Connell joins host Scott Tong to tell us more about the enigmatic star of the Denver Nuggets.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.