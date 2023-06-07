© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
NBA finals: Who is Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic?

Published June 7, 2023 at 5:40 AM PDT
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena on April 7, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Ethan Mito/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena on April 7, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Ethan Mito/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

The NBA’s final three games tip off Wednesday night. Currently, the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are tied at one game each.

The Nuggets have seemed to be the strongest team all the way to the finals and have been led by star Serbian center Nikola Jokic — or ‘The Joker’ as many call him. Unlike most sports stars, Jokic seems quiet and humble and shies away from the media. Many fans do not know much about him.

The Wall Street Journal’s Robert O’Connell joins host Scott Tong to tell us more about the enigmatic star of the Denver Nuggets.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

