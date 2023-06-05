© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Why are some states leaving an election integrity group?

Published June 5, 2023 at 5:11 AM PDT

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with NPR voting and election security correspondent Miles Parks about why Texas and eight other Republican-led states are withdrawing from ERIC, the Electronic Registration Information Center, in part because of far-right misinformation about the nonpartisan agency that enables states to share data to keep their voter rolls more up-to-date.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.