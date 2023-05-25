How one Tina Turner superfan will cherish her legacy

Tina Turner was a true icon in every sense of the word. Often referred to as the “Queen of Rock ‘n Roll,” Turner leaves behind an incredible musical legacy, having paved the way for so many artists after her. Beyond her phenomenal vocal skills, her relationship with her dedicated fans is notable.

Here & Now‘s Scottt Tong speaks with one superfan, Donovan Marcelle, who once had the opportunity of a lifetime performing with her on stage during her reunion tour in 2000.

