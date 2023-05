Here & Now host Robin Young speaks with KJZZ Fronteras desk reporter Alisa Reznick about what she’s seeing on both sides of the Arizona border in Nogales. Thursday is the last day of Title 42, a pandemic-era rule that the Biden administration has used to quickly expel migrants.

