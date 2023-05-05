© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Proud Boys movement may grow after leader's conviction

Published May 5, 2023 at 5:06 AM PDT

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group were found guilty of plotting the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. But while Tarrio may face decades of jail time, his group shows no signs of slowing down.

Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss the future of the Proud Boys.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.