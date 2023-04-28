Jam to new music this Jazz Appreciation Month, from 'Artimacy' host Keanna Faircloth

It’s Jazz appreciation month, a timely excuse to do some listening with Keanna Faircloth, who hosts the podcast “Artimacy.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Faircloth.

Music from the segment

“Potions” by Lauren Henderson

Watch on YouTube.

“Virgo” by Meshell Ndegeocello feat. Brandee Younger and Julius Rodriguez

Watch on YouTube.

“Glimmerings” by Gogo Penguin

Watch on YouTube.

“Penelope” by Wayne Shorter, performed by Artemis

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.