Leaked documents show Afghanistan has become staging ground for terrorists, Washington Post reports

Published April 25, 2023 at 6:52 AM PDT

The Washington Post reports that documents from that leak of classified materials on the Discord messaging platform reveal that Afghanistan has become a staging ground for terrorists less than two years after the U.S. pulled troops out of the country.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dan Lamothe, who covers the Pentagon and the U.S. military for the Washington Post.

