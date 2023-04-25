© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Notice: We are experiencing network connectivity issues at our main studio. This is intermittently affecting our online stream and signal on 89.1 in Bakersfield. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue.

Dolly Parton talks about her new kids book and why she's drawn to literature

By Gus Contreras,
Justine KeninMelissa Block
Published April 25, 2023 at 1:53 PM PDT

NPR's Melissa Block talks with singer-songwriter and American icon Dolly Parton about her new kids book Billy the Kid Makes It Big!

Copyright 2023 NPR

Gus Contreras
See stories by Gus Contreras
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block