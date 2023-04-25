© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Notice: We are experiencing network connectivity issues at our main studio. This is intermittently affecting our online stream and signal on 89.1 in Bakersfield. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue.

Bed, Bath & buh-bye! Bed, Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy

Published April 25, 2023 at 6:33 AM PDT
A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown. (Paul Sakuma/AP)
A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown. (Paul Sakuma/AP)

Bed, Bath & Beyond plans to wind down operations at 360 stores and 120 BuyBuy Baby stores with closing sales beginning Wednesday. But the big box retailer wasn’t always circling the drain. In fact, for many years, the store was a homeware giant.

Here & Now host Robin Young checks in with Leticia Miranda, retail columnist at Bloomberg Opinion.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.