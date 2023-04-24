© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Why 'Ike Dike' won't do much to stop Houston from flooding

Published April 24, 2023 at 6:11 AM PDT

Editor’s note: This segment did not air on April 24, 2022, as planned due to a scheduling issue. 

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Jake Bittle, a staff writer at Grist, about the ‘Ike Dike’ project in Houston, which will be the largest project ever undertaken by the Army Corps of Engineers.

But there’s one problem: The storm surge barrier won’t actually stop Houston from flooding.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

