Pittsburgh Rabbi reflects on start of antisemitic shooting trial

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial over the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. In October 2018, 11 people were fatally shot, and others injured, at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks wtih Rabbi Moishe Mayir Vogel, executive director of The Aleph Institute, a Jewish humanitarian organization in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, where the shooting took place.

