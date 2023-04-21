© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Life expectancy improves for Black people who live near Black doctors, new study finds

Published April 21, 2023 at 5:11 AM PDT
A new study finds Black people who live in counties with more Black primary care doctors live longer. (Getty Images)
Advocates working to address racial health disparities call a new study about Black physicians “groundbreaking” and “a wakeup call.” It finds that Black people who live in counties with more Black primary care doctors live longer.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd learns more with Usha Lee McFarling, a national science correspondent for our partners at STAT.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

