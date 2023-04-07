Scrutiny of Justice Clarence Thomas increases

Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Celeste Headlee speak with AP White House reporter Darlene Superville and NBC senior national political reporter Sahil Kapur about the latest in politics this week, including a published report that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas did not disclose lavish travel and vacations hosted by a conservative donor.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

