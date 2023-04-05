Wisconsin Supreme Court election may be nonpartisan, but Protasiewicz's win is a liberal victory

Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeated former State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly in a divisive election on Tuesday for an open Supreme Court seat. The election was record-breaking for both money spent and voter turnout.

Protasiewicz’s victory means the court will have a liberal majority for the first time in 15 years and could determine the state’s abortion access and political redistricting.

Chuck Quirmbach, news reporter at WUWM in Milwaukee, joins host Robin Young to explain the results and what we can expect now from the court.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.