New Utah law to set limits on how children can use social media

A new Utah law may curb the use of social media by children and teenagers. The law signed by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox on Thursday requires those under 18 years old to get parental consent before signing up for sites like Instagram or TikTok.

It also requires social media services to set a default setting that blocks the usage of their sites by minors between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with New York Times technology reporter Natasha Singer about the new law and the privacy concerns it raises.

