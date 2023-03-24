Legal problems engulf a handful of cryptocurrency firms

Legal woes are hitting some of the key players in the world of crypto. Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, is facing possible legal action from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In another SEC case, Lindsay Lohan is among eight celebrities being sued for illegally touting tokens. And Do Kwon, the cryptocurrency boss behind the collapse of terraUSD and Luna, has been scooped up by Montenegran authorities and charged in the U.S. It begs the question — what is going on with crypto?

Bloomberg markets editor Mike Regan joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

