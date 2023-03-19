Sunday Puzzle: Back to the B's

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words starting with B. You give me another word starting with B that can follow my two to complete compound words or familiar two-word phrases.

Ex. Black Boom --> BOX (black box, boombox)

1. Busy - Bumble

2. Brown - Book

3. Brass - Broad

4. Basket - Bowling

5. Baby - Bada

6. Bulletin - Boogie

7. Bad - Blue

8. Building - Butcher

9. Block - Bronco

10. Big - Baby

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge was a spinoff of Will's on-air puzzle. Name two countries that have consonyms that are nationalities of other countries. In each case, the consonants in the name of the country are the same consonants in the same order as those in the nationality of another country. No extra consonants can appear in either name. The letter Y isn't used.

Challenge answer: Ukraine --> Korean; Lebanon -->Albanian

Winner: Jonathan Black of Brockport, NY.

This week's challenge: Name two well-known commercial products in five letters whose names are anagrams of each other. One product is something you'd probably see in your bathroom. The second is more likely to be in your refrigerator. What products are these?

