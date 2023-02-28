Supreme Court hears arguments on student loans

The Supreme Court hears oral arguments Tuesday on President Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in student loan debt. The result of the case could impact tens of millions of Americans.

The Congressional Budget Office found the plan would cost $300 billion over a decade.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Danielle Douglas-Gabriel, national higher education reporter for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

