The last all-Black college swim team is on the verge of victory

Howard University’s swim team stands alone as the last swim team at a historically Black college or university in the U.S. They’re on the cusp of winning the Northeast Conference Championship, which would be their first title in nearly thirty years. But just a decade ago, the program was close to shutting down, after years of losses and sporadic coaches put the Bisons on a downward spiral. Enter Nic Askew, class of 2000, who took the helm as head coach in 2014 and has been on a years-long quest to turn the team around.

Here & Now host Scott Tong met Askew at the team’s pool in Washington D.C. to hear about the team’s journey for success and what it means to stand alone as the last all-Black swim college swim team.

Nic Askew is the head coach for Howard University’s swim team. (Devin Speak for Here & Now)

Members of Howard University’s swim team lay down by the pool to warm up. (Devin Speak for Here & Now)

