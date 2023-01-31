© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Johnson & Johnson's baby powder bankruptcy filing rejected by court

Published January 31, 2023 at 9:25 AM PST

A federal appeals court ended Johnsons & Johnson’s attempt to sidestep lawsuits over its baby powder Monday. The company tried to use a bankruptcy filing to block the nearly 40,000 lawsuits from people alleging its baby powder contains asbestos.

But on Monday the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said no dice, dismissing Johnson & Johnson’s filing and ruling the company was not in a dire financial position.

Here & Nows’ Scott Tong talks with NPR’s chief economic correspondent Scott Horsley.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

