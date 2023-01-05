Marc-Andre Hamelin draws musical inspiration from 'the king of ragtime'

Ragtime music was big at the turn of the 20th century. The genre was popularized by African-American composer Scott Joplin, known as “the king of ragtime.”

Acclaimed Canadian pianist Marc-Andre Hamelin has a new album of ragtimes, inspired by the work of Joplin and other composers. We’ll hear a selection of those tunes today.

