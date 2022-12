An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long. Hear sets from Ibrahim Maalouf, Lizz Wright, Ranky Tanky and Chucho Valdés.

Listen starting at 9 p.m. on this page's audio player, on the KVPR app, your smart speaker or the radio: 89.3 Fresno, 89.1 Bakersfield.

Cheers!