Takeaways from UN's COP15 conference on biodiversity

A month after the United Nation’s climate conference COP27 wrapped up in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, another conference has scientists and leaders around the world racing for a plan to protect nature. For the past two weeks, 17,000 people and delegates from 190 countries have been meeting in Montreal to figure out a way to stop the ongoing decline of wildlife and ecosystems in the biggest conference on biodiversity, ever.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong is joined by Benji Jones, senior environmental reporter at Vox, who has been covering the conference in Montreal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.