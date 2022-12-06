KVPR celebrates the holidays 2022 with special programming

KVPR is celebrating the holidays for 2022 with a collection of special programs celebrating the season from NPR and other public radio program producers. Tune in to get in the spirit of the season with these special shows.

Monday, December 19 – 8pm – Selected Shorts: Christmas with Mom

Guest host Meg Wolitzer presents a Selected Shorts holiday show. Hear two stories about being home for the holidays, and how you can count on your mom to be there for you – and to possibly complicate things.

Monday, December 19 – 9pm – Winter Holidays Around the World with Bill McLaughlin

Winter holidays are celebrated around the world, and the music is wonderful to hear, regardless of which tradition you observe. Join Bill McLaughlin for selections that span the globe, from classical to jazz and traditional.

Tuesday, December 20 – 8pm – The One Recipe Holiday Special

Host Jesse Sparks talks to culinary superstars about their “One” recipe that signals the holiday has begun. Learn about food from all over the world, and hear recipes to jumpstart your own holiday cooking.

Tuesday, December 20 – 9pm – Welcome Christmas

An hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries.

Wednesday, December 21 – 8pm – Hanukkah Lights 2022

The NPR favorite returns for 2022 with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories from the last 30 years. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Wednesday, December 21 – 9pm – A Paul Winter Solstice

On the darkest night of the year, we head back to New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine to hear a performance of The Paul Winter Consort and the glorious Cathedral Pipe Organ.

Thursday, December 22 – 8pm – Jazz Piano Christmas

Your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them. This year’s program spotlights Japanese musical phenom Hiromi, Mountain Stage’s Bob Thompson, and Bolivian prodigy José André Montaño.

Thursday, December 22 – 9pm – A Chanticleer Christmas

This one-hour program of holiday favorites, new and old, is a live recording by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices."

Friday, December 23 – 9pm – Joy to the World – A Holiday in Pink

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs, from timeless classics to rarely heard gems.

Saturday, December 24 – 9pm – St. Olaf Christmas Festival

One of the nation’s most treasured holiday celebrations, this program includes sacred choral and instrumental music from many traditions.

Sunday, December 25 – 8pm – Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander

The beloved Chicago vocalist and radio host Dee Alexander entertains and enchants with songs and reminiscences of holidays past.

Saturday, December 31– 9pm – Toast of the Nation

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long.

