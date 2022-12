The deal between grocery-store giants Albertsons and Kroger could form a formidable new industry competitor if successful — but it faces an uphill battle.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” Roben Farzad.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.