Looking for a good read? NPR's Books We Love has hundreds of suggestions for you
Jane Clayson speaks with Andrew Limbong, host of NPR’s “Book of the Day” podcast about NPR’s Books We Love site which has more than 400 suggestions for great reads from the staff at NPR.
Book recommendations
- “Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change” by Angela Garbes
- “Bad Sex: Truth, Pleasure and an Unfinished Revolution” by Nona Willis-Aronowitz
- “How To Read Now: Essays” by Elaine Castillo
- “Spine Poems: An Eclectic Collection of Found Verse for Book Lovers” by Annette Dauphin Simon
- “Better Than Fiction” by Alexa Martin
- “Luda” by Grant Morrison
- “Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop“ by Danyel Smith
