Financial Times columnist Rana Foroohar joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to share her argument that the end of globalization — the once dominant economic world order — is upon us. She explores the topic in her new book, “Homecoming: The Path to Prosperity in a Post-Global World.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.