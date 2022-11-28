Who is Nick Fuentes? A closer look at the white supremacist who dined with Trump last week

We are learning more about former President Donald Trump’s recent dinner with Nick Fuentes, whom the FBI has called a white supremacist. Fuentes has also made comments doubting the Holocaust happened.

In statements, Trump said he was meeting with Kanye West at the dinner and that West brought Fuentes. Trump said he didn’t know Fuentes. But Trump also did not reject Fuentes’ comments espousing white supremacist and anti-semitic beliefs.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young looks at who Fuentes is with Will Sommer, a politics reporter for The Daily Beast and the co-host of the podcast “Fever Dreams.” He’s the author of the forthcoming book, “Trust the Plan: The Rise of QAnon and the Conspiracy That Unhinged America.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

