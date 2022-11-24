'Blackout' reporting explores NFL's failure to promote Black coaches equitably

The Washington Post has been reporting a series called “Black Out” on why the NFL has failed to equitably promote Black coaches to top jobs. One flashpoint in this story has been the racial discrimination lawsuit brought against the league this year by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is Black and Latino. He was fired, he says, because of his race. The team denies that. We take a closer look at what’s been happening in the NFL.

Adam Kilgore, national sports reporter for The Washington Post, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.