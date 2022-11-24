Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Firefighters got a strange call over the weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers. A 500-pound moose was stuck in a basement in the town of Soldotna. The one-year bull apparently was enjoying some veggies when it fell through a window well into a home's basement. Officials tranquilized the intruder, who was carried out awake by six men on a tarp used for large patients. When the sedative wore off, the moose just trotted away, probably wondering what the heck was in those veggies.

