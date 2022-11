WABE’s politics reporter Rahul Bali gives us a round-up of news from Georgia: the Senate runoff election, Gov. Brian Kemp’s testimony in front of a grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s alleged meddling in the 2020 election, and a judge overturning Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy.

