Lawyers arguing cases at SCOTUS are overwhelmingly white and male

This week’s cases on affirmative action at the Supreme Court are just two of this term that take on race. The court navigates this issue with more diversity than ever, including the first Black female justice. But the Washington Post has found that the lawyers arguing cases in front of the Justices are still mostly white and male.

Tobi Raji is with the Washington Post and joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

