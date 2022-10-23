Grammy voting begins with controversy as Nicki Minaj claims her hit was wrongly categorized

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Voting for the Grammy Awards is just getting started. And there's already drama.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUPER FREAKY GIRL")

NICKI MINAJ: (Rapping) He want a F-R-E-A-K. F-R-E-A-K, A-K, A-K, A-K.

RASCOE: That's Nicki Minaj's hit "Super Freaky Girl." She says it's been categorized as pop by The Recording Academy even though she entered the song in the rap categories. Let's just say Minaj has taken to social media to talk about it (laughter), Maybe do a little more than talk. And Stephen Thompson is here from NPR Music to talk to us about it.

STEPHEN THOMPSON, BYLINE: (Laughter).

RASCOE: Welcome to the show, Stephen.

THOMPSON: It is great to be here.

RASCOE: So what do we know about this Grammy category controversy?

THOMPSON: So Nicki Minaj submitted this song, which is a rap song, into the rap categories because that's where she felt she belonged. And she felt that that's where she had the best chance to win her first Grammy. Believe it or not, she has never won a Grammy. And so she was angry when it came back in the pop categories, especially since the rapper Latto has a song called "Big Energy," which landed in the rap category. So let's actually hear a little bit of "Big Energy."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BIG ENERGY")

LATTO: (Rapping) Bad chick, I could be your fantasy. I can tell you got big, big energy. It ain't too many of 'em that can handle me. But I might let you try it off the Hennessy.

THOMPSON: And you hear those songs - like. They're very similarly constructed. They are rap songs. They're re-interpolating very familiar hooks. And Nicki Minaj asked the question on Twitter, why is Latto's song a rap song, and my song is a pop song? And this ended up being a huge beef between the two artists where they were hurling insults at each other. But the larger point, I think, is a really valid one.

RASCOE: And, I mean, this isn't new, right? Like, there have been issues in the past over how the Grammys have decided to categorize things, right?

THOMPSON: Yeah. I mean, you think about all sorts of artists that are straddling different genres. You know, Doja Cat is pop but also R&B but also hip-hop. Where do you put her music? You know, Kacey Musgraves is country but also folk but also Americana but also pop. What category do you put her in? And so these debates come up almost every year.

RASCOE: And, I mean, part of this is because there's so much crossover in music, as you're pointing out. There's also, like, racial issues, as there is with everything, whereas, you know, a Black person may be considered R&B or something like that where even though they're making the same music that in another context would be considered pop. Like, there's a lot of things that go into this that can also make the Grammys seem a bit out of touch, too, right?

THOMPSON: Yeah. And the Grammys have a long history of mishandling rap music in particular. You have much, much poppier songs being rewarded over songs that have a lot more - I hate to say credibility - but, you know, you had the year that Macklemore swept the rap categories, beating out Kendrick Lamar. As recently as, you know, 2017, you had Drake's "Hotline Bling" kind of doing well in the rap categories when he himself considers it a pop song. And so you have artists like The Weeknd and Drake who are boycotting the Grammys and not even submitting their work for consideration for a nomination.

RASCOE: Bottom line, Stephen, the Grammys are something that artists get very worked up over, but they don't get high ratings for people watching them. And some people would argue, are they even relevant in this day and age?

THOMPSON: Well, I think relevance, you know, depends on what you're talking about, right? But it has enormous, outsize impact on artist's career. If you think about the obituary of any musician who dies, if they've won Grammys, that's in the first sentence of their obituary. It bestows kind of a shorthand of credibility. And if you're an artist who wants, like, a check mark of credibility, the Grammys are a really quick way to get that.

RASCOE: That's Stephen Thompson of NPR Music. Thank you so much for joining us.

THOMPSON: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF RICK JAMES SONG, "SUPER FREAK")