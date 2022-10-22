Swedish pop singer Tove Lo on her newest album 'Dirt Femme'

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Tove Lo knows the pain of a breakup.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NO ONE DIES FROM LOVE")

TOVE LO: (Singing) I know that they say. I know that they say that that no one dies from love. Guess I'll be the first. Will you remember us?

SIMON: Tove Lo also knows breakups can build paths to self-discovery. She takes us along on that journey on her new album, "Dirt Femme." Tove Lo joins us now from Los Angeles.

Thanks very much for being with us.

TOVE LO: Thank you so much for having me.

SIMON: Is that pretty much how everybody feels - that a breakup is so painful, they think they're going to die, and then one day they take another breath and then another step and get beyond it?

TOVE LO: I guess it depends on what kind of love it was. I know of people who are - you know, they kind of end things beautifully and as friends and you kind of, you know, go on and live your life. And, you know, you know, there's not too much pain there. But I think if you've had a dramatic relationship or you're just maybe an intense, passionate person, depending on how much you've given of yourself in a relationship and in love, that's how much...

SIMON: Yeah.

TOVE LO: ...It's going to feel like it's taken away.

SIMON: I gather you in personal life have been happily married since July of 2020.

Congratulations.

TOVE LO: Thank you. Thank you so much. Yeah, it's a - it's been a good journey.

SIMON: Yeah. Does that change how you see things - how you see love, how you see coming together?

TOVE LO: Yeah, I understand why people get married now. I used to not think that that was something that I wanted. I used to feel like it was unnecessary for the relationship. But I think I understand it in the feeling of, like, wanting to celebrate having found a person that you can see yourself spending all of your life with. It's funny. Like, I'm quite untraditional in a lot of ways, but I love wearing a ring. I love being a wife. I really feel - it feels really, really good.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUBURBIA")

TOVE LO: (Singing) Now here I am with you. I never wanted babies. I know they're kind of cute. I never wanted marriage. But here I am with you...

SIMON: Then let me ask you about this song, "Suburbia," because it seems to indicate you're wrestling with this new identity as a married person.

TOVE LO: I want to think of myself as an independent woman. I can have - like, I have everything in order. Like, I can take care of myself, but I can't deny that I feel I need him in my life, and I depend on him, and he depends on me. And we have a very, very close bond. And I feel like we're together, and, like, this is it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUBURBIA")

TOVE LO: (Singing) I hope you know that I know. You are the love of my life.

But then I think about, OK, but what if we have a family and all of a sudden we're in this life that maybe we didn't see each other have, and there's other challenges that come along. Like, will we be able to handle them? Will we still be us? You know, all of those fears, I guess, that come in. Yeah.

SIMON: But if you spend too much time fretting about what could be, you'll never enjoy what is.

TOVE LO: No, that's very true. So I try to write songs like that, and then I let it go. And I keep living life.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUBURBIA")

TOVE LO: (Singing) No fake grass, no fake friends. That's our plan, yeah, that's our...

SIMON: You have a song with a title that we can't say on here.

TOVE LO: (Laughter).

SIMON: It starts with the word attention and is used to describe somebody who - I think our listeners can fill in the blanks. You describe yourself that way.

TOVE LO: It's, you know, tongue-in-cheek. And yeah, I mean, the first moment where that kind of part of my personality was shining through was when I was maybe 5. I would go with my family to our neighbor's house across the street on the weekend, and it would be - everyone from the little neighborhood would be there. And there would be barbecue, and we would hang out. When everyone had arrived, I would go back home and change into my princess dress and my rainbow sparkly shoes. And I would walk back in to make an entrance when everybody was there. So very early on I...

SIMON: This is adorable.

TOVE LO: Adorable and also a little bit bratty (laughter). So, you know, there was clearly a need for attention early on.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ATTENTION WHORE")

TOVE LO: (Singing) I, I mind when she looks at you in the way you look at me, yeah. Why? Oh, why?

And I think in that song, too, you know - it's like my kind of sassy, jealous, drunk song. Like when sometimes when I'm a little bit drunk, and I'm feeling myself, and I - you know, and I get a bit jealous. And I can be like, why are you talking to that person? You should be looking at me. Look how - it's just like this - you know you're not right, but you're going to do it anyway. It's like - yeah, admitting to a pretty big flaw in my personality, I guess. Yeah.

SIMON: I don't know if everybody has a sassy, jealous, drunk song.

TOVE LO: (Laughter).

SIMON: But I guess if you do, you wind up pursuing music as a career.

TOVE LO: Yeah, why not?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ATTENTION WHORE")

TOVE LO: (Singing) And I want what I'm asking for.

SIMON: What made you a musician, do you think?

TOVE LO: The number one thing that makes me happy - outside of my husband - is singing. And I feel like when I noticed that I could sing, and I liked to sing, it was my space of freedom and, like, letting out all my emotions. I think that you have to sort of - you can't just unleash that on people all the time, wherever you are. So I needed to find the space to do that. And music has really done that for me.

SIMON: One of your last songs on this album - we can say this one on the air - "Kick In The Head." Let's share the issue of directives that you lay down for yourself.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "KICK IN THE HEAD")

TOVE LO: (Singing) Try to look fresher. Try to live better. I got to get out of bed. I need a good kick - a kick in the head. Try to lose pressure. Try to move faster. I got to get out of bed. I need a good kick - a kick in the head. I know you're tired...

SIMON: I guess that's good advice for more or less anybody. Why did you feel the need to give it to yourself?

TOVE LO: I think because the start of 2020, I kind of felt stripped of everything regarding my artistry, like I wasn't - my record deal was out, I wasn't touring, I wasn't doing interviews, I wasn't putting out music. I didn't feel like writing music. So I kind of felt just like, oh, who am I when I'm just me without constantly being in my artist's element, so to speak.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "KICK IN THE HEAD")

TOVE LO: (Singing) It's easier to sleep than let go of my dreams.

I was kind of panicked about who that person was. It's a feeling, I think, even outside of the pandemic, that I think a lot of us can relate to, is the frustrating feeling of constantly feeling like you're not doing enough. And it's not a fair feeling, maybe, but I think it's a very common feeling - not doing enough, not being enough, all that.

(SOUNDBITE OF TOVE LO SONG, "I'M TO BLAME")

SIMON: Do you find when sometimes you have to reach for it, it winds up being better?

TOVE LO: I feel like in general, I'm not very naturally good at things. I have to practice and work on it. So I think it's the same with my songs. Like, I need to work on them for a while and kind of look for the cracks until I know if I really believe that it's the way it should be.

SIMON: Look for the cracks - what's in a crack?

TOVE LO: The flaws - the cracks on the wall.

SIMON: And you fill them in and...

TOVE LO: Fill them in, paint them over (laughter). Sometimes you leave them because it adds character and personality, but.

SIMON: That seems to be good advice for a lot in life, really.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I'M TO BLAME")

TOVE LO: (Singing) A part still alive.

SIMON: Tove Lo, Swedish musician, talking about her new album "Dirt Femme," out now. Thank you so much for being with us. Good luck to you with this.

TOVE LO: Oh, thank you so much for having me.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I'M TO BLAME")

TOVE LO: (Singing) I'm to blame all along. Kept my own coat of ice on.