Clothing store employees may have to compete with a clothes-folding robot

Teenagers working at the Gap could have competition soon - a clothes-folding robot. Researchers at UC Berkeley developed this robot that can fold a pair of jeans or other garments. The machine costs $60,000, but it has yet to ask for a raise. And it can fold 30 or 40 items per hour, which, to be sure, is slower than people, even slower than me. But the robot probably enjoys it more.

