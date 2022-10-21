Archeologists unearth a 1,600-year-old mosaic beneath a building in Syria

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Archaeologists have unearthed a 1,600-year-old mosaic beneath a fourth-century building in Rastan, Syria. The mosaic dating back to the Roman era is said to be one of the rarest and most complete found until now. And archaeologists expect to find even more of it. Amid the ongoing civil war in the country, past damage to Syrian heritage sites, the discovery is being seen as a bright spot.