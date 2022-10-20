Circle K chain signs a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "BILL & TED'S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE")

KEANU REEVES: (As Ted) Strange things are afoot at the Circle K.

FADEL: Strange indeed. The Circle K convenience store chain has signed a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers to sell licensed marijuana at its Florida gas stations, a move that could be called an excellent adventure. The outpost, which will have separate entrances from the gas stations, will only cater to Floridians with medical marijuana cards.

